SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.500-$2.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $15 billion-$16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.53 billion.SYNNEX also updated its Q4 guidance to $2.50-2.80 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:SNX traded down $3.75 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $103.63. The stock had a trading volume of 2,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,408. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $120.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. SYNNEX has a 1 year low of $52.65 and a 1 year high of $130.93.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.22 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that SYNNEX will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. SYNNEX’s payout ratio is 5.85%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SNX shares. Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SYNNEX presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $130.78.

In other news, insider Dennis Polk sold 1,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.39, for a total value of $164,559.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 129,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,324,406.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dwight Steffensen sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.78, for a total transaction of $34,134.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,898 shares of company stock valued at $2,295,921. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SYNNEX stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 125.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 145,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,957 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.28% of SYNNEX worth $17,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

SYNNEX Company Profile

SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

