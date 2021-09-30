Systelligence LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Systelligence LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Systelligence LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Systelligence LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $7,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1,108.3% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Altus Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $102.34. The company had a trading volume of 128,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,015,893. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $105.24 and its 200-day moving average is $102.85. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.28 and a fifty-two week high of $107.74.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Further Reading: What is channel trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.