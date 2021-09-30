Taboola.com, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Taboola.com, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Taboola.com in a report released on Tuesday, September 28th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now anticipates that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.03. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Taboola.com’s FY2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($1.16). The company had revenue of $329.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.50 million.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Taboola.com in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on Taboola.com in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Taboola.com in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Taboola.com in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Taboola.com in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.83.

Shares of NASDAQ TBLA opened at $8.17 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.99. Taboola.com has a 52-week low of $7.75 and a 52-week high of $11.44.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TBLA. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Taboola.com during the second quarter worth approximately $37,536,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Taboola.com in the second quarter worth approximately $23,287,000. Ion Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Taboola.com in the second quarter worth approximately $24,101,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Taboola.com in the second quarter worth approximately $21,492,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in Taboola.com in the second quarter worth approximately $14,829,000.

About Taboola.com

Taboola.com, Ltd. operates a content discovery and native advertising platform for people, advertisers, and digital properties. It offers Taboola, a platform that helps people to find relevant content online, matching them with news stories, articles, blogs, videos, apps, products, and other content they want to explore; helps advertisers promote their brand to their audience; and provides new engagement and monetization opportunities to publishers, mobile carriers, and other digital properties.

