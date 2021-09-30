Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) Shares Up 3.7%

Taboola.com, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA)’s share price shot up 3.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.48 and last traded at $8.47. 2,848 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 621,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.17.

Several research firms have commented on TBLA. Cowen began coverage on shares of Taboola.com in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Taboola.com in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Taboola.com in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Taboola.com in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Taboola.com in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.83.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.99.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($1.16). The company had revenue of $329.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.50 million. Equities analysts predict that Taboola.com, Ltd. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atreides Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Taboola.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,504,000. Berylson Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taboola.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,540,000. Ion Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Taboola.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $24,101,000. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taboola.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,683,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in shares of Taboola.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $245,000.

Taboola.com Company Profile (NASDAQ:TBLA)

Taboola.com, Ltd. operates a content discovery and native advertising platform for people, advertisers, and digital properties. It offers Taboola, a platform that helps people to find relevant content online, matching them with news stories, articles, blogs, videos, apps, products, and other content they want to explore; helps advertisers promote their brand to their audience; and provides new engagement and monetization opportunities to publishers, mobile carriers, and other digital properties.

