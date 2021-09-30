Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,100 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $6,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 1,562.3% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,514,325 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $894,152,000 after buying an additional 4,242,754 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Target by 4.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,515,802 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,794,290,000 after buying an additional 1,747,686 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Target by 619.4% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,658,670 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $328,533,000 after buying an additional 1,428,121 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Target by 3,162.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 750,108 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $148,574,000 after buying an additional 727,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the first quarter valued at about $556,000. Institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TGT. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Target from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Target from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Target from $258.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.30.

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 80,782 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.20, for a total value of $19,969,310.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,977 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.20, for a total transaction of $3,650,792.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 136,744 shares of company stock worth $34,106,184. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:TGT traded down $5.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $230.83. The stock had a trading volume of 95,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,376,789. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.59. The company has a market capitalization of $112.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $150.80 and a twelve month high of $267.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. Target had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 44.68%. The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 12.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 38.22%.

Target announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to purchase up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

