Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America began coverage on shares of Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$34.00 to C$35.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $27.50 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$38.50 to C$37.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$28.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.06.

TECK opened at $24.91 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.10 and its 200-day moving average is $22.56. The stock has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a PE ratio of 99.64 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Teck Resources has a twelve month low of $11.91 and a twelve month high of $27.08.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.13. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Teck Resources will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.0397 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Teck Resources by 2.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 563,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,973,000 after acquiring an additional 11,688 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Teck Resources during the second quarter worth about $1,656,000. Goldentree Asset Management LP increased its position in Teck Resources by 2.7% during the second quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP now owns 2,221,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,175,000 after acquiring an additional 58,938 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Teck Resources by 527.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 286,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,600,000 after acquiring an additional 240,701 shares during the period. Finally, Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in Teck Resources during the second quarter worth about $6,036,000. 45.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

