Telecom Argentina (OTCMKTS:TCMFF) Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of Telecom Argentina S.A. (OTCMKTS:TCMFF) were up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.01 and last traded at $1.01. Approximately 1,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 1,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.01.

About Telecom Argentina (OTCMKTS:TCMFF)

Telecom Argentina SA engages in the provision of telecommunications services. The company offers fixed-line telecommunications, mobile telecommunications, other telephone-related services such as international long-distance and wholesale services, data transmission, information technology solutions outsourcing, and internet services.

Read More: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Telecom Argentina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telecom Argentina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.