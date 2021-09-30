Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. trimmed its position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 31.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,446 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,552 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $1,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its position in Teleflex by 175.5% in the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 20,972 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,426,000 after purchasing an additional 13,359 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 97,036 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $40,315,000 after acquiring an additional 4,348 shares during the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 215,810 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $86,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 465 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 142,595 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $59,243,000 after acquiring an additional 69,895 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TFX opened at $385.20 on Thursday. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1-year low of $312.33 and a 1-year high of $449.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a PE ratio of 51.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $385.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $401.00.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.48. Teleflex had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The business had revenue of $713.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 12.75%.

In other Teleflex news, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 3,564 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.55, for a total transaction of $1,505,968.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,107,679.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.32, for a total transaction of $3,381,987.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,081,635.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TFX shares. Raymond James started coverage on Teleflex in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $440.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Teleflex in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Teleflex in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Teleflex from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teleflex has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $455.80.

Teleflex Profile

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

