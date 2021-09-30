TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at TD Securities

Research analysts at TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TELUS International (Cda) has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.46.

NYSE TIXT traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.30. 1,166 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,826. TELUS International has a 12 month low of $26.92 and a 12 month high of $37.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion and a PE ratio of 57.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.88.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $533.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.12 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TELUS International will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 609.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,595,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370,368 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $264,203,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,394,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,318,000. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,663,000. 13.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

