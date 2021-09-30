Tenet Healthcare Co. Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.91 Per Share (NYSE:THC)

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Tenet Healthcare in a research report issued on Monday, September 27th. SVB Leerink analyst W. Mayo expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.91 for the quarter. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.61 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.63 EPS.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 60.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $71.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.44.

NYSE THC opened at $68.64 on Wednesday. Tenet Healthcare has a 12 month low of $23.59 and a 12 month high of $76.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.90 and a 200-day moving average of $65.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 2.58.

In related news, Director Meghan Fitzgerald sold 6,077 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total transaction of $441,797.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,017,497.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Audrey T. Andrews sold 65,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total transaction of $4,516,422.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 94,709 shares of company stock valued at $6,612,775. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,136,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,093,000 after purchasing an additional 945,297 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,288,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,306,000 after purchasing an additional 47,758 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 81.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,596,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,613 shares during the last quarter. Centerbridge Partners L.P. bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $108,336,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,990,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,327,000 after acquiring an additional 103,614 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment comprises of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

