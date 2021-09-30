Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) Stake Trimmed by Westwood Global Investments LLC

Westwood Global Investments LLC lowered its stake in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,131,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,260 shares during the quarter. Ternium makes up 2.6% of Westwood Global Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Westwood Global Investments LLC owned about 0.56% of Ternium worth $43,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its stake in Ternium by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 114,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,384,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in Ternium by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 241,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,283,000 after acquiring an additional 32,563 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Ternium by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 394,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,188,000 after acquiring an additional 60,186 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Ternium during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,550,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Ternium by 193.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 41,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 27,591 shares in the last quarter. 16.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TX traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $42.53. The company had a trading volume of 2,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,496. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 3.52, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.92. Ternium S.A. has a one year low of $17.26 and a one year high of $56.86.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $5.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.82 by $1.39. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. Ternium had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 19.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ternium S.A. will post 16.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on TX. Citigroup lifted their target price on Ternium from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Bradesco Corretora lowered Ternium from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 19th. HSBC boosted their target price on Ternium from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Grupo Santander upgraded Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.50.

Ternium Profile

Ternium SA engages in the manufacturing and trade of steel products. The firm offers its products to construction, automotive, manufacturing, home appliances, packaging, energy, and transport industries. It operates through the Steel and Mining segments. The Steel segment include slabs, billets, and round bars; hot-rolled coils and sheets; bars and stirrups; wire rods; tin plate; hot dipped galvanized and electrogalvanized sheets; and pre-painted sheets, steel pipes, and tubular products.

