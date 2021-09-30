Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $72.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 12.57% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Terreno Realty Corporation is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring industrial real estate located in major coastal U.S. markets. The Company’s main focus is on markets in Los Angeles Area; Northern New Jersey/New York City; San Francisco Bay Area; Seattle Area; Miami Area; and Washington, D.C./Baltimore. Terreno Realty Corporation focuses on investing in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex (including light manufacturing, and research and development) and trans-shipment. The Company will target functional buildings in infill locations that may be shared by multiple tenants and that cater to customer demand within the various submarkets, in which it operates. The Company will utilize local third-party property managers for day-to-day property management. Terreno Realty Corporationy will make all operating and leasing decisions on its properties. “

TRNO has been the subject of several other reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.29.

Terreno Realty stock opened at $63.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.74 and a 200 day moving average of $64.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.33 and a beta of 0.55. Terreno Realty has a 12-month low of $53.97 and a 12-month high of $69.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $53.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.63 million. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 34.93%. On average, analysts predict that Terreno Realty will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,996,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $644,974,000 after purchasing an additional 115,888 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,046,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $407,054,000 after purchasing an additional 210,189 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 5.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,907,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $341,253,000 after purchasing an additional 318,343 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 4.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,715,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,268,000 after purchasing an additional 210,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Terreno Realty by 29.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,754,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,218,000 after buying an additional 859,263 shares during the last quarter. 96.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

