Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $13.03 Billion

Analysts expect Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) to post $13.03 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Tesla’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $12.29 billion to $14.06 billion. Tesla reported sales of $8.77 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 48.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Tesla will report full-year sales of $50.67 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $47.67 billion to $53.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $68.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $52.80 billion to $82.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Tesla.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.39 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Tesla from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Tesla from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $910.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$900.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $606.65.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 896 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $752.90, for a total transaction of $674,598.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,868,418. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,459 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.59, for a total value of $2,950,029.81. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,047,216.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,157 shares of company stock valued at $64,698,024 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 72,656.4% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,020,119 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015,968 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,785,523 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,864,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,297 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 217.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 827,381 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $552,633,000 after purchasing an additional 566,506 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,047,283 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,398,601,000 after purchasing an additional 452,193 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $232,871,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $5.83 during trading on Thursday, reaching $775.48. The company had a trading volume of 17,794,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,744,320. The firm has a market capitalization of $767.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 403.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $720.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $676.74. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $379.11 and a fifty-two week high of $900.40.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

