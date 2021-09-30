Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) will announce earnings per share of $2.04 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Texas Instruments’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.13 and the lowest is $1.96. Texas Instruments reported earnings of $1.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Texas Instruments will report full year earnings of $7.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.74 to $8.14. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $8.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.55 to $8.98. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Texas Instruments.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.28% and a net margin of 40.12%. The company’s revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.88.

Shares of TXN stock traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $192.21. 3,261,970 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,209,301. Texas Instruments has a 12-month low of $140.84 and a 12-month high of $200.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 4.23. The company has a market cap of $177.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $190.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.34%.

In other Texas Instruments news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total transaction of $1,421,865.83. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,165,424.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total value of $172,836.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Texas Instruments by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,889,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,131,966,000 after acquiring an additional 503,923 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,023,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,504,267,000 after purchasing an additional 622,544 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 4.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,469,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,246,577,000 after buying an additional 986,794 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 4.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,698,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,203,239,000 after buying an additional 718,898 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 4.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,517,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,176,359,000 after buying an additional 711,285 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

