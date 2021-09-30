Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Bought by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 698 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 677,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $127,207,000 after buying an additional 189,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 19,472.9% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 211,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,987,000 after buying an additional 210,502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $193.75. 44,415 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,214,332. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 4.23. The stock has a market cap of $178.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $140.51 and a fifty-two week high of $200.92.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.28% and a net margin of 40.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.34%.

In related news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total transaction of $1,421,865.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,472 shares in the company, valued at $3,165,424.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total value of $172,836.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TXN. Longbow Research lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Summit Redstone lowered Texas Instruments to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.88.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.