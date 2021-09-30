Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) Shares Gap Up to $1,301.52

Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1,301.52, but opened at $1,358.71. Texas Pacific Land shares last traded at $1,359.87, with a volume of 70 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Texas Pacific Land in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $800.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 11th.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,371.97 and a 200 day moving average of $1,490.98. The firm has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.56 and a beta of 2.20.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $7.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.37 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $95.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.22 million. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 60.27% and a return on equity of 38.17%. Research analysts forecast that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 31.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.46%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 1,665.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,259,000 after purchasing an additional 8,463 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the first quarter worth about $1,156,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 7.3% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,518,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,537,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.50% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL)

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

Read More: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.