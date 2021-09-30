The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Holdings Trimmed by Darwin Advisors LLC

Darwin Advisors LLC cut its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALL. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Allstate in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in The Allstate by 88.9% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of The Allstate in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 75.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALL shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on The Allstate from $118.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Allstate from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of The Allstate from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of The Allstate in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of The Allstate in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.62.

ALL stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $129.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,797,140. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $86.51 and a 1-year high of $140.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $132.52 and a 200 day moving average of $129.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.86.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by $0.62. The Allstate had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The firm had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 16.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Allstate announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to repurchase up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.00%.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

