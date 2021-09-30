The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Shares Acquired by Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its stake in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) by 17.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 218,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,260 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s holdings in The Andersons were worth $6,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ANDE. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of The Andersons by 3,994.5% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,747,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680,801 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of The Andersons by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,003,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $136,985,000 after purchasing an additional 234,968 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of The Andersons by 94.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 327,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,975,000 after purchasing an additional 158,792 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of The Andersons by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 593,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,108,000 after purchasing an additional 121,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Andersons by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 276,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,559,000 after purchasing an additional 98,969 shares during the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ANDE. TheStreet upgraded The Andersons from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded The Andersons from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded The Andersons from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Andersons from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.33.

In other The Andersons news, VP Anne G. Rex sold 3,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total transaction of $103,127.76. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,897 shares in the company, valued at $646,971.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANDE traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.36. The company had a trading volume of 101 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,553. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The Andersons, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.02 and a fifty-two week high of $34.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.37.

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.70. The Andersons had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 0.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Andersons, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The Andersons’s payout ratio is 777.78%.

The Andersons Company Profile

The Andersons, Inc is an agricultural rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following business segments: Trade, Ethanol, Plant Nutrient, and Rail. The Trade segment specializes in the movement of physical commodities such as whole grains, grains products, feed ingredients, frac sand, domestic fuel products, and other agricultural commodities.

