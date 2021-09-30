The Community Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCFC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

The Community Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCFC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, October 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st.

The Community Financial has raised its dividend payment by 25.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. The Community Financial has a payout ratio of 12.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect The Community Financial to earn $3.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.55 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.5%.

The Community Financial stock opened at $37.09 on Thursday. The Community Financial has a 1 year low of $20.64 and a 1 year high of $39.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $212.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.54.

The Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. The Community Financial had a net margin of 28.78% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $18.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Community Financial will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael Brian Adams purchased 1,203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.74 per share, for a total transaction of $42,995.22. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,480. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd L. Capitani sold 1,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $53,853.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 2,150 shares of company stock worth $76,611. Corporate insiders own 7.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of The Community Financial by 144.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 6,144 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Community Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $327,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of The Community Financial by 108.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. 38.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Community Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

About The Community Financial

The Community Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers loans and investments. The firm through its subsidiary, provides demand, savings and time deposits and commercial and residential mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgages, and commercial equipment loans.

