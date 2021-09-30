The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Trading 2.2% Higher

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) shares traded up 2.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.35 and last traded at $7.33. 20,847 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 5,211,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.17.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of The GEO Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of The GEO Group in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $915.48 million, a P/E ratio of 6.67, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.71.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The GEO Group by 73.2% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,333,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,344,000 after acquiring an additional 563,347 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of The GEO Group in the first quarter valued at about $145,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The GEO Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 845,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,564,000 after acquiring an additional 11,356 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in The GEO Group by 36.3% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The GEO Group in the first quarter valued at about $8,773,000. 79.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO)
The GEO Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the ownership, lease, and management of correctional, detention, and re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure Services; GEO Care; International Services; and Facility Construction and Design.
