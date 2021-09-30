The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Trading 2.2% Higher

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) shares traded up 2.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.35 and last traded at $7.33. 20,847 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 5,211,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.17.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of The GEO Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of The GEO Group in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $915.48 million, a P/E ratio of 6.67, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.71.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $565.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.18 million. The GEO Group had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The GEO Group’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The GEO Group by 73.2% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,333,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,344,000 after acquiring an additional 563,347 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of The GEO Group in the first quarter valued at about $145,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The GEO Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 845,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,564,000 after acquiring an additional 11,356 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in The GEO Group by 36.3% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The GEO Group in the first quarter valued at about $8,773,000. 79.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The GEO Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the ownership, lease, and management of correctional, detention, and re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure Services; GEO Care; International Services; and Facility Construction and Design.

