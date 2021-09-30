The Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades Virgin Money UK (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) to Sell

Virgin Money UK (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) was downgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Peel Hunt raised Virgin Money UK to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Investec cut Virgin Money UK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Virgin Money UK stock opened at $2.55 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.22. Virgin Money UK has a 12 month low of $2.55 and a 12 month high of $2.80.

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, current accounts, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance.

