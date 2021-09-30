The Graph (GRT) Price Reaches $0.64 on Top Exchanges

The Graph (CURRENCY:GRT) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. The Graph has a market cap of $3.03 billion and $73.85 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The Graph coin can currently be bought for $0.64 or 0.00001481 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, The Graph has traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002303 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.53 or 0.00054196 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002568 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002303 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.98 or 0.00117423 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00011457 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.81 or 0.00167695 BTC.

The Graph Profile

The Graph (CRYPTO:GRT) is a coin. It was first traded on December 15th, 2020. The Graph’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,715,735,200 coins. The Graph’s official Twitter account is @GoRecruit_EN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for The Graph is thegraph.com . The Graph’s official message board is thegraph.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both DeFi and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon. “

The Graph Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Graph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Graph should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy The Graph using one of the exchanges listed above.

