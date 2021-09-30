The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) to report earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for The Hain Celestial Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.26. The Hain Celestial Group reported earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group will report full year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.89. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover The Hain Celestial Group.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $450.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HAIN. Zacks Investment Research began coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Hain Celestial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.83.

NASDAQ:HAIN traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.02. 24,619 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 698,128. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.30 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The Hain Celestial Group has a one year low of $30.54 and a one year high of $46.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.78.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 83.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 455,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,272,000 after purchasing an additional 207,841 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 755,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,211,000 after purchasing an additional 55,521 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 71,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 18,166 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 62,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,496 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, Imagine, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

