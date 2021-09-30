The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 179 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.13% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $49,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 18,691 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,583,000 after buying an additional 4,467 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 828.6% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,680,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 10,376 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,875,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth $269,000. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $626.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $43.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $602.44 and its 200 day moving average is $561.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $424.03 and a 52-week high of $629.40.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.28 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 757.31%. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.10 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 27.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 19,784 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $611.72, for a total transaction of $12,102,268.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.21, for a total transaction of $1,450,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,628 shares of company stock valued at $58,150,270. 2.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ORLY. Raymond James downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $619.56 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $630.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $586.84.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.