The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $47.85 Million Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 7.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 221,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,680 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $47,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 258.3% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth about $54,000. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LHX has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna boosted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.69.

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $223.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $158.09 and a twelve month high of $235.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $228.91 and its 200-day moving average is $219.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.19, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.89.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.08. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 35.17%.

In related news, insider William M. Brown sold 85,162 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.99, for a total value of $19,756,732.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 60,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.48, for a total value of $13,935,096.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 455,771 shares of company stock valued at $104,958,840 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

