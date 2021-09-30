The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 13,797 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 517,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 13,797 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $44,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Torray LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 25,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after buying an additional 2,459 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 273.4% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 14,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 10,532 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 56,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,857,000 after buying an additional 8,947 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,781,567 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $152,894,000 after buying an additional 102,937 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 76,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,590,000 after buying an additional 17,463 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen downgraded Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. cut their price objective on Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. cut their price objective on Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.19.

NYSE:PSX opened at $69.96 on Thursday. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $43.27 and a 1 year high of $94.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $30.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.03, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.90.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.14. Phillips 66 had a negative return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. The firm had revenue of $27.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.74) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently -404.49%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

