The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 21,601 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 690,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,601 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $56,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OTIS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 100.1% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 7,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 9,443 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 8,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OTIS. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.44 price objective (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.44 price objective (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.10.

Shares of NYSE OTIS opened at $83.32 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.12. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $58.77 and a 1 year high of $92.84. The company has a market capitalization of $35.56 billion, a PE ratio of 31.32 and a beta of 0.85.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.30% and a negative return on equity of 37.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

In other Otis Worldwide news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 2,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total transaction of $194,116.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 1,597 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total transaction of $140,216.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

