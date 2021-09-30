The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) PT Lowered to $225.00

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Truist from $250.00 to $225.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Truist’s price objective points to a potential upside of 51.67% from the company’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SMG. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $240.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.00.
NYSE:SMG opened at $148.35 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $158.89 and its 200-day moving average is $196.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.15. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 52 week low of $139.20 and a 52 week high of $254.34. The firm has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.13.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.1% in the first quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.9% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.9% in the first quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 1,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 123.1% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.6% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 12,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,046,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.24% of the company’s stock.
About The Scotts Miracle-Gro
Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.
