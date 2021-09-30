The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) PT Lowered to $225.00

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Truist from $250.00 to $225.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Truist’s price objective points to a potential upside of 51.67% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SMG. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $240.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.00.

NYSE:SMG opened at $148.35 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $158.89 and its 200-day moving average is $196.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.15. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 52 week low of $139.20 and a 52 week high of $254.34. The firm has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.13.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 66.94%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.1% in the first quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.9% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.9% in the first quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 1,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 123.1% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.6% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 12,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,046,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

About The Scotts Miracle-Gro

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

