The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,361 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of The Simply Good Foods worth $4,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in The Simply Good Foods by 77.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 60,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 26,420 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Simply Good Foods by 5.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in The Simply Good Foods during the second quarter worth about $7,216,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Simply Good Foods during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Simply Good Foods by 26.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The Simply Good Foods stock opened at $35.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.80 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 52-week low of $18.62 and a 52-week high of $38.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.72.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $284.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.09 million. The Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Joseph Scalzo sold 13,743 shares of The Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.60, for a total transaction of $475,507.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SMPL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut The Simply Good Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. lifted their price target on The Simply Good Foods from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on The Simply Good Foods from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut The Simply Good Foods from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Simply Good Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.23.

The Simply Good Foods Co engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brands. The company was founded on March 30, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

