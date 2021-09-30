The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Acquired by Nicholas Company Inc.

Nicholas Company Inc. grew its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 976,855 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,095 shares during the period. The TJX Companies comprises approximately 1.2% of Nicholas Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Nicholas Company Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of The TJX Companies worth $65,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TJX. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of The TJX Companies in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 57.6% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 758 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of The TJX Companies in the second quarter worth about $52,000. WD Rutherford LLC raised its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 800 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

Get The TJX Companies alerts:

In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $5,373,482.22. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 261,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,397,081.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total transaction of $2,893,146.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 145,897 shares in the company, valued at $10,647,563.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TJX. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target (up previously from $78.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.75.

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded down $3.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $66.27. 562,578 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,365,658. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $79.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.74. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.06 and a 1 year high of $76.16.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 49.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 335.48%.

The TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for The TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.