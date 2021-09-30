The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Director Janet Katherine Cooper Sells 1,702 Shares

The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 1,702 shares of The Toro stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total value of $168,804.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Thursday, September 23rd, Janet Katherine Cooper sold 1,701 shares of The Toro stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $170,100.00.

TTC stock opened at $99.53 on Thursday. The Toro Company has a one year low of $80.77 and a one year high of $118.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.16. The Toro had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The business had revenue of $976.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Toro Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.77%.

TTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Colliers Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Toro in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded The Toro from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in The Toro in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Toro in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Toro during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in The Toro by 106.3% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in The Toro by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

The Toro Co designs, manufactures, and markets a range of turf equipment. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf & landscape equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; snow & ice management equipment; and irrigation products.

