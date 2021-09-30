The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $84.19.

TD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays raised The Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Fundamental Research raised their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $98.55 to $100.73 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th.

TD traded down $0.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $66.15. 1,381,766 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,703,516. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $42.90 and a 1 year high of $73.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $120.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.07.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $10.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 31.71% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.632 per share. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.91%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,093 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.5% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,571 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,811 shares of the bank’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC grew its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 4,459 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 8,385 shares of the bank’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 48.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

