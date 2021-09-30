The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stock Position Cut by Full Sail Capital LLC

Full Sail Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,112 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 309 shares during the quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DIS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,480,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $21,001,090,000 after buying an additional 2,623,659 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 3.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,115,787 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,988,460,000 after purchasing an additional 823,137 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 8.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,179,052 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,907,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,039 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 6.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,232,229 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,974,288,000 after purchasing an additional 707,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 3.7% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,725,272 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,885,181,000 after acquiring an additional 381,103 shares during the period. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut The Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.69.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $172.33. The company had a trading volume of 71,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,559,552. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $117.23 and a 1 year high of $203.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $178.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $313.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 283.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

