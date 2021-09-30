TheStreet Downgrades STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) to C+

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Oppenheimer started coverage on STAAR Surgical in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, STAAR Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.67.

Shares of STAA opened at $125.74 on Tuesday. STAAR Surgical has a 12-month low of $55.01 and a 12-month high of $163.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $140.90 and its 200 day moving average is $132.46. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 299.38 and a beta of 0.98.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $62.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.61 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 10.08%. STAAR Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 77.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Analysts anticipate that STAAR Surgical will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP James E. Francese sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.91, for a total transaction of $2,203,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 57,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,466,423.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Hans-Martin Blickensdoerfer sold 26,194 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.61, for a total value of $4,128,436.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 99,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,723,173.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,315 shares of company stock valued at $7,045,851. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,449 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,622 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,139 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 34,947 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,329,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

