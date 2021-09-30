Tilray (TLRY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $142.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.93 million. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 7.72% and a negative net margin of 104.82%. On average, analysts expect Tilray to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:TLRY opened at $11.11 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.20. Tilray has a 1 year low of $4.71 and a 1 year high of $67.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on TLRY. MKM Partners reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Tilray in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on Tilray from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Tilray from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their target price on Tilray from $25.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.52.

In related news, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total transaction of $4,224,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tilray stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) by 62.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,019 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Tilray were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 11.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tilray

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

