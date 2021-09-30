TMX Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) Receives $154.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of TMX Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $154.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TMXXF. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$150.00 to C$154.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$148.00 to C$152.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of TMX Group from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$158.00 to C$159.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS TMXXF traded down $0.35 on Friday, reaching $107.96. 605 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,036. TMX Group has a fifty-two week low of $79.40 and a fifty-two week high of $116.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.57 and a 200 day moving average of $108.33.

TMX Group Ltd. operates cash and derivative markets for multiple asset classes including equities, fixed income and energy. The firm provides clearing facilities, data products and other services to the international financial community. It operates through four segments: Capital Formation; Equities and Fixed Income Trading and Clearing; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Global Solutions, Insights and Analytics.

