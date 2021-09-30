TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.50.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TTE shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Thursday, September 16th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed an “average” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Friday, June 11th.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

NYSE:TTE traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $47.93. 3,616,782 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,169,426. The company has a market capitalization of $127.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.97. TotalEnergies has a 12 month low of $28.65 and a 12 month high of $50.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.73.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $47.05 billion during the quarter. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 7.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be given a $0.7843 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th. This is a positive change from TotalEnergies’s previous dividend of $0.58. This represents a yield of 7.02%. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is 158.04%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the first quarter worth about $213,000. Intrust Bank NA bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the first quarter worth approximately $368,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 5.2% during the first quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 27.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,628,000 after buying an additional 40,322 shares during the last quarter. 5.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

Featured Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.