Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) Shares Gap Down to $185.45

Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $185.45, but opened at $180.00. Toyota Motor shares last traded at $180.41, with a volume of 2,038 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $250.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $178.84 and a 200-day moving average of $169.68.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.68 by $1.19. The business had revenue of $72.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.91 billion. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 9.76%. Research analysts expect that Toyota Motor Co. will post 19.73 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 13,977.5% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 5,591 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 241.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Toyota Motor Company Profile (NYSE:TM)

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

