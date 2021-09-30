Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) Shares Gap Down to $185.45

Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $185.45, but opened at $180.00. Toyota Motor shares last traded at $180.41, with a volume of 2,038 shares traded.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $250.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $178.84 and a 200-day moving average of $169.68.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 13,977.5% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 5,591 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 241.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.24% of the company’s stock.
Toyota Motor Company Profile (NYSE:TM)
Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.
