Traders Buy High Volume of IZEA Worldwide Call Options (NASDAQ:IZEA)

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 2,577 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 688% compared to the typical daily volume of 327 call options.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded IZEA Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

IZEA Worldwide stock opened at $2.01 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.87. IZEA Worldwide has a one year low of $0.66 and a one year high of $7.45. The firm has a market cap of $124.35 million, a PE ratio of -22.33 and a beta of 2.70.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in IZEA Worldwide by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 90,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 5,845 shares during the period. Barclays PLC bought a new position in IZEA Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in IZEA Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth $80,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in IZEA Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in IZEA Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.48% of the company’s stock.

IZEA Worldwide Company Profile

IZEA Worldwide, Inc engages in the creation and operation of online marketplaces that connect marketers with content creators under IZEAx platform. It automates influencer marketing and custom content development, which allows brands and agencies to scale their marketing programs. The company was founded by Edward Hans Murphy in February 2006 and is headquartered in Winter Park, FL.

