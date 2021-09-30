Tranchess Trading Down 16.4% Over Last Week (CHESS)

Tranchess (CURRENCY:CHESS) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 30th. In the last seven days, Tranchess has traded 16.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Tranchess has a market capitalization of $69.38 million and approximately $14.15 million worth of Tranchess was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tranchess coin can currently be purchased for about $2.79 or 0.00006447 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,317.61 or 0.99990775 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.77 or 0.00080269 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00005680 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001543 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.12 or 0.00051065 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001227 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002323 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00005679 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $237.06 or 0.00547207 BTC.

About Tranchess

Tranchess (CRYPTO:CHESS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Tranchess’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,839,266 coins. Tranchess’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChessCoin is a PoW&PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, in which the Proof of Work stage ended before the launch, therefore CHESS can be considered 100% Proof of Stake. ChessCoin was designed to be used as a reward for winning online chess competitions, but can be used as a currency and sent anywhere almost instantly. “

Tranchess Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tranchess directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tranchess should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tranchess using one of the exchanges listed above.

