TransGlobe Energy (LON:TGL) Sets New 1-Year High at $152.50

TransGlobe Energy Co. (LON:TGL) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 152.50 ($1.99) and last traded at GBX 150 ($1.96), with a volume of 3341 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 142.50 ($1.86).

Several analysts have issued reports on TGL shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 275 ($3.59) target price on shares of TransGlobe Energy in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of TransGlobe Energy in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 125.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 119.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.44. The firm has a market cap of £114.25 million and a P/E ratio of -12.90.

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Egypt and Canada. The company holds interests in four production sharing concessions, which include West Gharib, West Bakr, NW Gharib, and South Ghazalat, Egypt; and owns production and working interests in facilities in the Cardium light oil and Mannville liquid-rich gas assets in the Harmattan area of west central Alberta, Canada.

