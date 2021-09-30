Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $67.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Travel Leisure Co. provide membership and leisure services. The company offer vacation experiences and travel inspiration to owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations and Panorama. Travel Leisure Co., formerly known as Wyndham Destinations Inc., is based in Orlando, United States. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Travel + Leisure from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Travel + Leisure from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $74.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travel + Leisure has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Shares of TNL stock opened at $55.70 on Wednesday. Travel + Leisure has a twelve month low of $30.02 and a twelve month high of $68.26. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.76 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.37.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.15. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $797.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.04 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Travel + Leisure will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is -127.66%.

In related news, Director George Herrera sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $33,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Dean Brown bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.10 per share, with a total value of $52,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Travel + Leisure by 4.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,623,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,648,000 after acquiring an additional 361,796 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the first quarter valued at approximately $510,417,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Travel + Leisure by 4.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,014,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,020,000 after acquiring an additional 280,153 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000,000. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,741,000. 87.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

