TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TRAVELCENTERS OF AMERICA, LLC. is a full-service national travel center chain in the U.S., with nationwide locations serving hundreds of thousands of professional drivers and other highway travelers each month – including virtually all major trucking fleets. Their travel centers operate under the TravelCenters of America, TA and Petro brand names and offer diesel and gasoline fueling services, restaurants, heavy truck repair facilities, stores and other services. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on TA. BTIG Research lifted their price target on TravelCenters of America from $45.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised TravelCenters of America from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on TravelCenters of America from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TravelCenters of America has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.07.

Shares of NASDAQ TA opened at $50.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.69. TravelCenters of America has a fifty-two week low of $19.10 and a fifty-two week high of $51.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $729 million, a PE ratio of 27.62 and a beta of 2.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.05.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $2.21. TravelCenters of America had a return on equity of 4.46% and a net margin of 0.44%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TravelCenters of America will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TravelCenters of America by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 700,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,992,000 after purchasing an additional 150,128 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TravelCenters of America by 20.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 323,147 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,767,000 after buying an additional 55,476 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TravelCenters of America by 4.1% in the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 24,811 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of TravelCenters of America by 53.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 16,252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.62% of the company’s stock.

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, diesel exhaust fluid, and truck repair and maintenance, and roadside services, as well as operates full service and quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

