Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,918.11 ($25.06).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) price target on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,707 ($22.30) to GBX 2,056 ($26.86) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, restated a “buy” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Shares of TPK traded down GBX 71 ($0.93) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,535 ($20.05). 1,224,408 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 580,160. Travis Perkins has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,035 ($13.52) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,051 ($26.80). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.37, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,750.95 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,812.96. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a GBX 12 ($0.16) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th.

In other Travis Perkins news, insider Jasmine Whitbread sold 2,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,727 ($22.56), for a total value of £37,475.90 ($48,962.50).

Travis Perkins

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

