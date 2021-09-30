Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trinity Capital Inc. is an internally managed business development company. It provides debt, including loans and equipment financing, to growth stage companies, including venture-backed companies and companies with institutional equity investors. Trinity Capital Inc. is based in PHOENIX. “

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Trinity Capital from $15.50 to $15.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trinity Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.61.

TRIN opened at $15.77 on Tuesday. Trinity Capital has a twelve month low of $13.46 and a twelve month high of $16.89. The firm has a market cap of $418.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.88.

Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $19.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.78 million. Trinity Capital had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 109.78%. On average, analysts forecast that Trinity Capital will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Trinity Capital news, CFO David Michael Lund purchased 3,500 shares of Trinity Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.99 per share, for a total transaction of $52,465.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Trinity Capital in the first quarter worth $115,000. FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Trinity Capital by 11.9% during the second quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital during the second quarter worth $160,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital in the first quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $292,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.06% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Capital Company Profile

Trinity Capital Inc is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Chandler, Arizona.

