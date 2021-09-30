Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) PT Lowered to $36.00

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) had its price target decreased by HSBC from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note released on Sunday, The Fly reports. HSBC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TCOM. BTIG Research restated a hold rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Mizuho started coverage on Trip.com Group in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trip.com Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Friday, September 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trip.com Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.62.

TCOM stock opened at $29.67 on Friday. Trip.com Group has a 52-week low of $23.61 and a 52-week high of $45.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91 and a beta of 1.30.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $1.17. Trip.com Group had a negative return on equity of 0.61% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 86.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Trip.com Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,175,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,909,000 after buying an additional 1,252,885 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Trip.com Group by 20.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,766,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,369,000 after buying an additional 5,774,761 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 3.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,368,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,723,000 after purchasing an additional 751,051 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 8.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,386,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 27.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,362,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473,515 shares during the last quarter. 69.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

