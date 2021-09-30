Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $110.00 to $125.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Triumph Bancorp traded as high as $99.73 and last traded at $98.22, with a volume of 190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.25.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 target price (down from $116.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.07 price target (down previously from $78.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Triumph Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.01.

In other Triumph Bancorp news, Director C Todd Sparks sold 6,067 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.19, for a total transaction of $541,115.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 47,733 shares of company stock valued at $4,249,340 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 94.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 95,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,403,000 after buying an additional 46,366 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Triumph Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $2,028,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 16.8% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 15,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 0.6% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 32,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 2.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.06. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 28.08%. The business had revenue of $104.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.65 million. Equities analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:TBK)

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

