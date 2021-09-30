Truvestments Capital LLC Acquires 116 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,697 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble comprises about 2.1% of Truvestments Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $3,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 85.3% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 62.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO Carolyn M. Tastad sold 7,772 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.77, for a total transaction of $1,101,836.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 15,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $2,222,077.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 748,024 shares of company stock valued at $106,760,698. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG stock traded down $1.70 on Thursday, hitting $140.32. The stock had a trading volume of 186,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,924,555. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $121.54 and a twelve month high of $147.23. The firm has a market cap of $340.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $142.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.91.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The company had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.48%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist lifted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, September 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.63.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Further Reading: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.