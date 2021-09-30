Truvestments Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,327 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises about 1.4% of Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 218.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 124.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 588.9% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO traded down $3.91 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $485.57. 40,406 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,708,093. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $344.42 and a 12-month high of $510.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $489.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $474.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $199.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. Broadcom had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 22.90%. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be issued a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.05%.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,517 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.92, for a total value of $2,280,723.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 3,150 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.09, for a total value of $1,587,883.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,271 shares of company stock worth $12,692,042 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AVGO. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Broadcom from $580.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Cowen upped their price target on Broadcom from $478.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Broadcom from $585.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Broadcom from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Sunday, September 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $549.52.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

