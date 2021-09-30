Truvestments Capital LLC Has $2.26 Million Holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,441 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 17,579 shares during the quarter. Ares Capital makes up about 1.2% of Truvestments Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $2,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARCC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ares Capital in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Ares Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Ares Capital by 463.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,443 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,832 shares during the period. Windsor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ares Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. 29.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCC traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.37. 78,222 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,140,567. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Ares Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $13.54 and a twelve month high of $20.46. The company has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.59.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The investment management company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $459.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.97 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 101.77%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a positive change from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.25%.

Ares Capital Profile

Ares Capital Corp is a closed-end non-diversified management investment company. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of Health Care Services, Software & Services, Consumer Durables & Apparel, Energy, Food & Beverage, and Retail. It provides financing for buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, restructurings, rescue financing, growth capital and general refinancing.

